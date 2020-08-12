Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Myomo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Myomo in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Myomo by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Myomo in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Myomo by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

