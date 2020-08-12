Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.69 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 220.48% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXTTF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Namaste Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

About Namaste Technologies

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company. The company retails vaporizers and smoking accessories through e-commerce sites in 26 countries. It is also involved in the product design and manufacturing activities; and distribution of medical cannabis products.

