Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.69.

NYSE:RNG opened at $283.95 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -249.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,349 shares in the company, valued at $51,412,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,886 shares of company stock valued at $24,198,434. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

