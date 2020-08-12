Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Neovasc reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.22).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 354,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.76. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Neovasc by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neovasc by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Neovasc by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 643,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 292,110 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

