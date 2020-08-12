Neptune Technologies & Bioressources (TSE:NTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources (TSE:NTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$9.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.64 million.

