Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 2.11

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $475.47. 5,438,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,990,689. The company has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $489.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.56.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.35, for a total value of $4,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,703 shares of company stock valued at $114,348,134. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

