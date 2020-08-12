NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,086,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after acquiring an additional 502,144 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16,754.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 404,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $29,366,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $9.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,227,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,574. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.53. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $4,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,942,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.