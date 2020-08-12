NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Western Union by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,356,000 after buying an additional 435,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $616,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 105.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 121,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Western Union by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,589,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. 3,973,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,271,412. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

