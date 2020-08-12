NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 980 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.81.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,017. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

