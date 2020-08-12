NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 3,502 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

SPLV traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. 2,309,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.