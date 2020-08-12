NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $413.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00476357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,716,641,988 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.