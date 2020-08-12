NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is Cambridge Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.1% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $40,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

NYSE NEE traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,771. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

