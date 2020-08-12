Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Down 56.2% in February

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the February 13th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NJDCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NJDCY stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Nidec had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

