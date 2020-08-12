Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 2.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.18% of Northrop Grumman worth $90,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

