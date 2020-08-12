Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 22.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,316. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

