NPCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,099.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $22,099.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00047196 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

