Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NTR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 52,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 3.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

