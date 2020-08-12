Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the December 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 606,370 shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,754.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,802,107 shares of company stock worth $15,311,522.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of NYSE:EVF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.