Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Down 55.8% in February

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the February 13th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BXMX opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 100.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $166,000.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

