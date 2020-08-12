Nxt Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $616,423.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $13.10 million and $616,423.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00024064 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00018653 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012851 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00016021 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010883 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.