Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $33,195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 193,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 15,308.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,062. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $288,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,413 shares of company stock valued at $667,328. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

