Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,588 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Heron Therapeutics worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,742,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,588,000 after purchasing an additional 380,860 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,434,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 326,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 555,540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 82.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,278,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 578,462 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. FIX started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “add” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

HRTX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 718,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,219. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

