Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.92. 1,023,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.