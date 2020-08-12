Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 332,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $126,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 414.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $23.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.61. 11,607,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,616,275. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $460.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.93. The stock has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.26.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

