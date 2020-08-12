Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,710 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.83. 17,802,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,861,476. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

