Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 10,677 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Grocery Outlet worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $69,000.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $857,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,019.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,440.

Shares of NYSE GO traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. 2,738,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,032. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GO. Nomura began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

