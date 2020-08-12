Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 25,815 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,815 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $126,083,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $104,426,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $72,281,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Burlington Stores by 945.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 431,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after purchasing an additional 292,800 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total transaction of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.21. 1,002,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 272.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.30 and its 200 day moving average is $194.18. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.