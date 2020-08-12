Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 79,687 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,687 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Omnicell worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Omnicell by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 220,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,355. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

