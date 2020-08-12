Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of CoreSite Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 654.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,195,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1,152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 245,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 225,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,364,000 after purchasing an additional 144,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,372,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

NYSE COR traded down $4.09 on Wednesday, hitting $121.16. 634,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.91. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.29.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,251,717 shares of company stock worth $281,447,061. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.