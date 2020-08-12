Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $27.48 or 0.00236438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. Obyte has a market cap of $20.71 million and $10,060.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Obyte has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000126 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000298 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001342 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,481 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

