OKCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $16,476.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,608.99 or 1.00392939 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000745 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00163087 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001161 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004612 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,931,392 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.