On.Live Tops One Day Volume of $816.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, On.Live has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $339,225.87 and $816.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00039590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $739.52 or 0.06423036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003255 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for On.Live is on.live.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

