Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is LSV Asset Management’s 9th Largest Position

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Oracle worth $635,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 78.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 68.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 40,898 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Oracle by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

ORCL stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.27. 8,075,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,204,850. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

