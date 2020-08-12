Organogenesis’ (ORGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Organogenesis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

ORGO stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $439.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 124.66% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

