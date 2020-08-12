Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) & Chubb (NASDAQ:CB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Chubb has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chubb and Oxbridge Re’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $35.31 billion 1.69 $4.45 billion $10.11 13.06 Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 10.70 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Chubb and Oxbridge Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 2 5 9 0 2.44 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chubb currently has a consensus price target of $148.47, suggesting a potential upside of 12.47%. Given Chubb’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Profitability

This table compares Chubb and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 6.10% 5.98% 1.84% Oxbridge Re -19.29% -6.60% -5.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chubb beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

