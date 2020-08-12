Palouse Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 27,724 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,749,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,120,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123,260. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

