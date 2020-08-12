Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded down $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $315.55. 3,018,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,186 shares of company stock valued at $31,849,251. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.