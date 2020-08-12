Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 187,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 26,217 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 223.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 97,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,646,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,601. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

