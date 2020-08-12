Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 3.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,115,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,452,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

