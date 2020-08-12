Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

Shares of GS traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,042,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.14. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

