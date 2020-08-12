Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.0 days.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. Paradox Interactive AB has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $24.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRXXF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company also publishes music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

