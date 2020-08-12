PARETO Rewards Trading Down 6.5% This Week (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARETO Rewards token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. PARETO Rewards has a market cap of $112,158.16 and $17.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $752.85 or 0.06476465 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00047789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014635 BTC.

PARETO Rewards Token Profile

PARETO is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,629,499 tokens. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork. The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network. PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network.

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

