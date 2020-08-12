Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is TCW Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120,857 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 2.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Paypal worth $236,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Paypal by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,682,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 74.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.36.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,942,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.00. The company had a trading volume of 477,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,740. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

