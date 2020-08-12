Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,513,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the second quarter worth $375,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the second quarter worth $249,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 35,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,614. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 97,132 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,444,760.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,923,558.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Peloton from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

