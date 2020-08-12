Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Penumbra posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 152%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.90. The stock had a trading volume of 316,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,790. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.13 and a beta of 0.71. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $239.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.07 and its 200 day moving average is $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $44,268.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,130. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $23,738,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $10,746,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 20.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 324,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

