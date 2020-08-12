Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Acquired by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Perspecta worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,489. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRSP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen began coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.