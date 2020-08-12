Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 540.9% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 323,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,511,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

