Planet Fitness Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

PLNT stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.12, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6,091.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 493.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

