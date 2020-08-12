PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19.

PNM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,284. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.89.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

