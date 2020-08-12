Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Post worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Post by 57.2% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,567,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,067,000 after acquiring an additional 570,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 348,886 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,224,000 after purchasing an additional 343,583 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Post by 152.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after buying an additional 255,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its position in Post by 46.5% in the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 450,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,417,000 after buying an additional 143,162 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POST stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

